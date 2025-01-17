← Company Directory
ThreatMark
ThreatMark Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Czech Republic at ThreatMark ranges from CZK 1.4M to CZK 1.96M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ThreatMark's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.52M - CZK 1.84M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.4MCZK 1.52MCZK 1.84MCZK 1.96M
Common Range
Possible Range

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CZK 715K+ (sometimes CZK 7.15M+) increases.


What are the career levels at ThreatMark?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ThreatMark in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,957,419. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThreatMark for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,400,567.

