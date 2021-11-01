← Company Directory
Thrasio
Thrasio Salaries

Thrasio's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thrasio. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $190K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $180K
Product Manager
Median $150K
Business Operations
$114K
Business Analyst
$124K
Business Development
$130K
Investment Banker
$141K
Marketing
$194K
Project Manager
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thrasio is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thrasio is $145,350.

Other Resources