ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes Salaries

ThousandEyes's salary ranges from $237,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $412,394 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThousandEyes. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $237K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$279K
Product Manager
$412K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

At ThousandEyes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (11.00% per period)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (11.33% per period)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ThousandEyes is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $412,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThousandEyes is $279,098.

