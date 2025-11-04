Company Directory
Thought Logic Consulting
Thought Logic Consulting Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at Thought Logic Consulting totals $165K per year. Last updated: 11/4/2025

Median Package
Thought Logic Consulting
Principal Consultant
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$165K
Level
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Thought Logic Consulting?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Thought Logic Consulting in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Logic Consulting for the Management Consultant role in United States is $161,500.

