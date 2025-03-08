Software Engineer compensation in United States at Thomson Reuters ranges from $79.8K per year for TR7 to $207K per year for TR3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thomson Reuters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TR7
$79.8K
$76.8K
$0
$3K
TR6
$97.7K
$93K
$625
$4K
TR5
$131K
$121K
$1.4K
$8K
TR4
$130K
$120K
$0
$9.3K
