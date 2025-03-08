Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Thomson Reuters ranges from $79.8K per year for TR7 to $207K per year for TR3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thomson Reuters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus TR7 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $79.8K $76.8K $0 $3K TR6 Software Engineer $97.7K $93K $625 $4K TR5 Senior Software Engineer $131K $121K $1.4K $8K TR4 Lead Software Engineer $130K $120K $0 $9.3K View 2 More Levels

