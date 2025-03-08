← Company Directory
Thomson Reuters
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Thomson Reuters Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Thomson Reuters totals $385K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thomson Reuters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Thomson Reuters
Vice President of Sales
Frisco, TX
Total per year
$385K
Level
TR6
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$160K
Years at company
14 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Thomson Reuters?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Thomson Reuters in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $475,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters for the Sales role in United States is $305,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thomson Reuters

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • LexisNexis
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources