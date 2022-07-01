Our story began in 1946 with the collaboration of former US Army Corps of Engineers Officers, Hue Thomas and Joe Hutton, in their start-up engineering firm in Savannah, GA. Our founders envisioned tremendous opportunities in transforming the landscape and well-being of our communities by providing professional and consulting services to municipalities in the region, as well as private entities seeking to develop in the area. Today, Thomas & Hutton stands as one of the most well-respected and established multidisciplinary firms in the region, branching out to thirteen offices across nine regions in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. We provide comprehensive solutions to complex engineering and design challenges to a diverse group of private and public clients through professional consulting; civil, environmental, structural and marine, transportation, water resources, and water and wastewater engineering; surveying; planning; landscape architecture; geographic information system (GIS), and construction administration services. Thomas & Hutton offers a multidisciplinary range of services to pursue project success for clients in a variety of markets. We design with the future in mind. Our passion is providing civil engineering and related services to design places that become timeless, that transform into a vibrant place full of vitality, and that build a strong sense of community. Creating devices, techniques, and implementation strategies that help build a better vision and a healthier community are a part of our overall culture.