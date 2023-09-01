← Company Directory
Thndr
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Thndr Salaries

Thndr's salary ranges from $25,085 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $43,903 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thndr. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$43.9K
Product Manager
$25.1K
Software Engineer
$32.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$29.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thndr is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $43,903. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thndr is $31,073.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thndr

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources