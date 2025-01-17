← Company Directory
think-cell
think-cell Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Germany at think-cell ranges from €82.4K to €118K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for think-cell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€94.5K - €111K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€82.4K€94.5K€111K€118K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at think-cell?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at think-cell in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €117,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at think-cell for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €82,399.

