theSkimm
theSkimm Salaries

theSkimm's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $276,375 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of theSkimm. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Science Manager
$276K
Product Designer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$276K
Software Engineer
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at theSkimm is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at theSkimm is $206,276.

