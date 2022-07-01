← Company Directory
theSkimm
    theSkimm is a mission-driven digital media company giving millennial women the information they need to live their smartest lives. Since launching in 2012, theSkimm has become a trusted source for a community of millions of Skimm’rs by seamlessly integrating into their existing routines, fundamentally changing the way its audience consumes news and makes decisions. theSkimm's flagship product, the Daily Skimm, remains the fastest-growing newsletter on the market, and the company continues to innovate, finding new ways to Skimm everything from finance and careers to voting, wellness and downtime. theSkimm’s product suite has expanded to include two top-rated podcasts, “Skimm This'' and “Skimm’d From the Couch,” theSkimm mobile app, Skimm Money and Press Pause newsletters, a new virtual course series called SkimmU, and Skimm Studios for innovative in-house video and audio content. theSkimm’s first book, How to Skimm Your Life, was released in June 2019 and debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list.

    http://www.theskimm.com
    2012
    260
    $50M-$100M
