theScore
theScore Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Canada package at theScore totals CA$140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for theScore's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
theScore
Data Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$140K
Level
L3
Base
CA$140K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at theScore?

CA$223K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at theScore in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$204,609. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at theScore for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$121,144.

Other Resources