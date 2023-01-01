← Company Directory
theScore
theScore Salaries

theScore's salary ranges from $52,037 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $197,221 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of theScore. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $101K

iOS Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $93.1K
Data Analyst
Median $101K
Product Manager
Median $85.5K
Business Analyst
$74.1K
Human Resources
$69.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$52K
Product Designer
$72.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
UX Researcher
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at theScore is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at theScore is $93,113.

