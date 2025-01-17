All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Thermo Fisher Scientific ranges from $111K per year for Band 6 to $246K per year for Band 9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$111K
$104K
$0
$7.3K
Product Manager
$138K
$131K
$0
$7.6K
Senior Product Manager
$193K
$164K
$4.4K
$24.8K
Director
$246K
$193K
$16.7K
$36K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
