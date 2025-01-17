← Company Directory
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Mechanical Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 79.7K - SGD 90.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 69.5KSGD 79.7KSGD 90.9KSGD 101K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Thermo Fisher Scientific?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 101,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thermo Fisher Scientific for the Mechanical Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 69,457.

