All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Thermo Fisher Scientific ranges from $100K per year for Data Scientist I to $115K per year for Data Scientist III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$100K
$100K
$417
$0
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist III
$115K
$113K
$0
$1.2K
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
