Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Thermo Fisher Scientific Accountant Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 80.2K - SGD 96.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 74.9KSGD 80.2KSGD 96.9KSGD 102K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Thermo Fisher Scientific?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 102,216. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thermo Fisher Scientific for the Accountant role in Singapore is SGD 74,899.

