← Company Directory
Theravance Biopharma
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Theravance Biopharma that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes respiratory medicines in the US, Europe, and Asia. Its product portfolio includes YUPELRI for COPD, Izencitinib for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory intestinal diseases, Ampreloxetine for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, and Nezulcitinib for acute lung injury caused by COVID-19. It also offers TRELEGY for COPD and asthma, Velusetrag for gastrointestinal motility disorders, and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Viatris, Janssen Biotech, Alfasigma, and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

    theravance.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    158
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Theravance Biopharma

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources