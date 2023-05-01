Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes respiratory medicines in the US, Europe, and Asia. Its product portfolio includes YUPELRI for COPD, Izencitinib for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory intestinal diseases, Ampreloxetine for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, and Nezulcitinib for acute lung injury caused by COVID-19. It also offers TRELEGY for COPD and asthma, Velusetrag for gastrointestinal motility disorders, and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Viatris, Janssen Biotech, Alfasigma, and Takeda Pharmaceutical.