Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the US, Canada, and Europe. Its products include EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for reducing excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy, and Trogarzo for treating multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infected patients. The company's pipeline products include F8 Formulation for treating lipodystrophy in people living with HIV, TH1902 for treating triple negative breast cancer, and TH1904 for treating ovarian cancer.