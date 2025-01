TherapeuticsMD is a women's healthcare company in the US that offers treatments for dyspareunia, vasomotor symptoms, and a contraceptive vaginal system. They also have preclinical projects for transdermal creams and patches, as well as oral formulations. The company also manufactures and distributes prescription prenatal vitamins under various brands. Their products are sold to wholesale and retail pharmacy distributors. Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.