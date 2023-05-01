← Company Directory
Therabody
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Therabody that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Therabody is a wellness technology company that develops products and services to optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. They are pioneers in the space and have developed a range of innovative wellness solutions backed by science, including percussive therapy devices, pneumatic compression, electrical stimulation, vibration therapy, and USDA Certified Organic CBD. Their products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide and are currently available in more than 60 countries. The company is a team-oriented, high-energy, creative workplace that thrives on ideas and collaboration.

    therabody.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Therabody

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources