Theodo
Theodo Salaries

Theodo's salary ranges from $18,512 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Morocco at the low-end to $110,550 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Theodo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chief of Staff
$111K
Product Manager
$53.6K
Software Engineer
$18.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Theodo is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Theodo is $53,645.

