← Company Directory
Thentia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Thentia Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Thentia totals CA$110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thentia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Thentia
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$110K
Level
-
Base
CA$99.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Thentia?

CA$223K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.8K+ (sometimes CA$418K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Thentia in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$144,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thentia for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$104,990.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thentia

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources