TheGuarantors is a company that provides insurance products for both renters and operators to mitigate the risks of rental income loss. They aim to provide better access to homes for renters and greater protection and growth opportunities for operators. With $2B+ in rent guaranteed and deposits covered, they have a 99% owner and operator retention rate and are available in 3M+ units nationwide. They have been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies, Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, and Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500.