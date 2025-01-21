← Company Directory
TheFork
TheFork Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at TheFork totals €83.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TheFork's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
TheFork
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€83.6K
Level
-
Base
€62.9K
Stock (/yr)
€14.1K
Bonus
€6.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at TheFork?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at TheFork in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €123,583. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TheFork for the Software Engineer role in France is €78,798.

