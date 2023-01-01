← Company Directory
TheFork
Work Here? Claim Your Company

TheFork Salaries

TheFork's salary ranges from $89,114 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $105,011 for a Software Engineering Manager in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TheFork. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $89.1K
Product Manager
$93.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$105K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TheFork is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,011. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TheFork is $93,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TheFork

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources