The Yes
The Yes Salaries

The Yes's salary ranges from $87,635 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in United States at the low-end to $205,573 for a Data Scientist in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Yes. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$206K
Marketing Operations
$87.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Yes is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,573. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Yes is $146,604.

