The Workshop Technologies
The Workshop Technologies Salaries

The Workshop Technologies's salary ranges from $70,365 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $107,950 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Workshop Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$70.4K
Software Engineer
$96.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Workshop Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Workshop Technologies is $96,386.

