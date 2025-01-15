← Company Directory
The Weir Group
The Weir Group Salaries

The Weir Group's salary ranges from $61,813 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $113,928 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Weir Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$114K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.6K
Software Engineer
$61.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Weir Group is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Weir Group is $66,581.

