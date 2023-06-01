← Company Directory
The Wanderlust Group
The Wanderlust Group Salaries

The Wanderlust Group's salary ranges from $175,420 in total compensation per year for a Product Design Manager at the low-end to $265,823 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Wanderlust Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$196K
Product Design Manager
$175K
Software Engineer
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$266K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Wanderlust Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,823. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Wanderlust Group is $212,433.

