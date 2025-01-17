← Company Directory
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in United States at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ranges from $113K to $161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$129K - $153K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$113K$129K$153K$161K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $161,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for the Investment Banker role in United States is $113,400.

