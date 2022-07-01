← Company Directory
The University of Texas Medical Branch
The University of Texas Medical Branch Salaries

The University of Texas Medical Branch's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $70,350 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of Texas Medical Branch. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$60.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$70.4K
Software Engineer
$62.2K
The highest paying role reported at The University of Texas Medical Branch is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $70,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of Texas Medical Branch is $62,220.

