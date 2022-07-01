The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health) is a component of the University of Texas System located in Galveston, Texas, about 50 miles southeast of downtown Houston. As a major academic medical center, UTMB Health includes schools of Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions and Graduate Biomedical Sciences; a robust research enterprise that attracts nearly $150 million in funding annually; a comprehensive inpatient care complex and Level 1 trauma center on Galveston Island; and an extensive network of campus- and community-based outpatient clinics. Its 12,000 employees work on the main campus in Galveston and at locations throughout East, Southeast and South Texas.