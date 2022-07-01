← Company Directory
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about The University of Texas Medical Branch that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health) is a component of the University of Texas System located in Galveston, Texas, about 50 miles southeast of downtown Houston. As a major academic medical center, UTMB Health includes schools of Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions and Graduate Biomedical Sciences; a robust research enterprise that attracts nearly $150 million in funding annually; a comprehensive inpatient care complex and Level 1 trauma center on Galveston Island; and an extensive network of campus- and community-based outpatient clinics. Its 12,000 employees work on the main campus in Galveston and at locations throughout East, Southeast and South Texas.

    utmb.edu
    Website
    1968
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for The University of Texas Medical Branch

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Roblox
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources