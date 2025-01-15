← Company Directory
The University of Texas at Dallas
The University of Texas at Dallas Salaries

The University of Texas at Dallas's salary ranges from $52,735 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $69,650 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of Texas at Dallas. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$52.7K
Software Engineer
$69.7K
The highest paying role reported at The University of Texas at Dallas is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $69,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of Texas at Dallas is $61,193.

