The University of Sydney
The University of Sydney Salaries

The University of Sydney's salary ranges from $69,737 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $140,506 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of Sydney. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $69.7K
Business Analyst
$141K
Data Scientist
$79.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The University of Sydney is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,506. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of Sydney is $79,353.

