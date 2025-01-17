← Company Directory
The T System
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

The T System Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Germany at The T System ranges from €54.6K to €79.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The T System's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€62.6K - €71.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€54.6K€62.6K€71.4K€79.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at The T System?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at The T System in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €79,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The T System for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €54,553.

Other Resources