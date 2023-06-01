The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm founded in 1982 that focuses on controlling interests in basic manufacturing, industrial services, and distribution companies with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $750 million. They have sponsored over 55 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions with a total transaction value greater than $10 billion. Sterling partners with management teams to grow and build winning businesses in the industrial sector, with a focus on family businesses and corporate carve-outs. They excel as a partner where they can bring their operational focus and expertise to a situation.