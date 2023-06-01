Company Directory
The Sterling Group
Top Insights
    About

    The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm founded in 1982 that focuses on controlling interests in basic manufacturing, industrial services, and distribution companies with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $750 million. They have sponsored over 55 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions with a total transaction value greater than $10 billion. Sterling partners with management teams to grow and build winning businesses in the industrial sector, with a focus on family businesses and corporate carve-outs. They excel as a partner where they can bring their operational focus and expertise to a situation.

    http://www.sterling-group.com
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    74
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources