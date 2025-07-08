Company Directory
The Stepstone Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Stepstone Group Salaries

The Stepstone Group's salary ranges from $52,462 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Belgium at the low-end to $184,677 for a Data Science Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Stepstone Group. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$185K
Data Scientist
$94.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Product Manager
$101K
Sales
$52.5K
Software Engineer
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en The Stepstone Group es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $184,677. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en The Stepstone Group es $103,850.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Stepstone Group

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources