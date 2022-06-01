← Company Directory
The Standard
    About

    StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries marketed as The Standard -- Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, StanCorp Mortgage Investors, StanCorp Investment Advisers, StanCorp Real Estate and StanCorp Equities -- is a leading provider of financial products and services. StanCorp's subsidiaries serve approximately 7.5 million customers nationwide as of June 30, 2011, with group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, absence management services, retirement plans products and services, individual annuities and investment advice.The Standard is a marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, INC. and its subsidiaries. Insurance products are offered by Standard Insurance Company of Portland, Ore. in all states except New York, where insurance products are offered by The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York of White Plains, N.Y. Product features and availability by state and company, and are solely the responsibility of each subsidiary.

    standard.com
    Website
    1906
    Year Founded
    3,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

