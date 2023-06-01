Smith & Oby Company is a mechanical contractor in Ohio, established in 1898. They offer a range of services including HVAC, plumbing, process piping, project budgeting and estimating, 3D-BIM, design/build, engineering, service & maintenance, and 24/7 emergency service. They are known for their quality and professionalism in the construction industry and have worked on major industrial, institutional, commercial, and civic projects. They prioritize customer satisfaction and use technology to stay ahead in their field.