← Company Directory
The Smith & Oby Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about The Smith & Oby Company that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Smith & Oby Company is a mechanical contractor in Ohio, established in 1898. They offer a range of services including HVAC, plumbing, process piping, project budgeting and estimating, 3D-BIM, design/build, engineering, service & maintenance, and 24/7 emergency service. They are known for their quality and professionalism in the construction industry and have worked on major industrial, institutional, commercial, and civic projects. They prioritize customer satisfaction and use technology to stay ahead in their field.

    https://smithandoby.com
    Website
    1898
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for The Smith & Oby Company

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources