THE SKY
THE SKY Salaries

THE SKY's salary ranges from $82,695 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $168,483 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of THE SKY. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $82.7K
Product Manager
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at THE SKY is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at THE SKY is $125,589.

