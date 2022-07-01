← Company Directory
The Shipyard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The Shipyard Salaries

The Shipyard's median salary is $149,250 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Shipyard. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Shipyard is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Shipyard is $149,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The Shipyard

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources