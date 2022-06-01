← Company Directory
The Select Group
The Select Group Salaries

The Select Group's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $185,925 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Select Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$129K
Sales
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$186K
Software Engineer
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Select Group is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Select Group is $115,606.

