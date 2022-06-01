← Company Directory
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Salaries

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's salary ranges from $40,200 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $109,450 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$109K
Sales
$40.2K
Software Engineer
$82.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is $82,095.

