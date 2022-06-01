← Company Directory
The San Diego Union-Tribune
    The San Diego Union-Tribune, LLC, is San Diego’s most dynamic media company and the region’s most trusted and comprehensive source of local news and information.The San Diego Union-Tribune serves more people in more places on more platforms than any other media company in San Diego. Every week, the Union-Tribune reaches more than 96% of all San Diego County households by leveraging the combined strength of its integrated media portfolio: the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper, the Union-Tribune; the region’s leading website, SanDiegoUnionTribune.com; the weekly entertainment guide, Night + Day; the entertainment and nightlife website, PacificSanDiego.com; Spanish-language product Hoy San Diego and additional home-delivered products.Through its broad coverage of the community and its multiple media platforms serving all audiences across the region, the Union-Tribune delivers news, information and ideas that improve the quality of life of San Diegans and help make San Diego a better place.

    sandiegouniontribune.com
    Website
    1868
    Year Founded
    510
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
