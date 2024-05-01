← Company Directory
The Routing Company
The Routing Company Salaries

The Routing Company's salary ranges from $53,158 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $109,450 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Routing Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
$53.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Routing Company is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Routing Company is $81,304.

