The Research Foundation for SUNY
The Research Foundation for SUNY Salaries

The Research Foundation for SUNY's median salary is $37,627 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Research Foundation for SUNY. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$37.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Research Foundation for SUNY is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $37,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Research Foundation for SUNY is $37,627.

