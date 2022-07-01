← Company Directory
The RepTrak Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The RepTrak Company Salaries

The RepTrak Company's salary ranges from $118,465 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $156,780 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The RepTrak Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$157K
Software Engineer
$118K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The RepTrak Company is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The RepTrak Company is $137,622.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The RepTrak Company

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources