The Predictive Index Salaries

The Predictive Index's salary ranges from $145,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $226,860 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Predictive Index. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Business Development
$227K
Marketing
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Predictive Index is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Predictive Index is $163,660.

