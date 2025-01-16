← Company Directory
The Plant
The Plant Salaries

The Plant's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $87,070 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Plant. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$72.4K
Technical Program Manager
$87.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Plant is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $87,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Plant is $79,715.

